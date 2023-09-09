Invention-Con comes to Akron

Invention-Con is the USPTO's annual conference for independent inventors, entrepreneurs, and small business owners whose success depends on guarding their creative work. This program is presented by the USPTO's Office of Innovation Outreach.

Meet Brian Halasinski and Kirk Hyust, Akron-area inventors of the Turbo Trusser who donned chicken suits while making a successful pitch as contestants on Shark Tank

Learn about free legal services for patents and trademarks applicants, inventor and entrepreneurial support, and innovation-focused networking groups in Northeast Ohio

Explore the vital role intellectual property plays in your success as an innovator and entrepreneur

Register early for this FREE special event taking place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, or if you have any questions or comments, please email us at inventioncon@uspto.gov.