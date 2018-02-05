The Invisible Hand Behind-the-Scenes

A New Day

For many years, an atypical name could leave actors pigeon-holed in staid and stereotypical roles, but thankfully we are seeing that trend turn as more theatre companies increasingly value non-traditional casting. Join members of the cast of The Invisible Hand as they share their profound insights on the challenges of developing a performing career, booking work, and how social equity initiatives in the theatre have had an impact on their casting opportunities in a dynamic range of roles.

