The Invisible Hand Behind-the-Scenes

Cleveland Play House 1901 E 13th Street , Akron, Ohio 44114

A New Day

For many years, an atypical name could leave actors pigeon-holed in staid and stereotypical roles, but thankfully we are seeing that trend turn as more theatre companies increasingly value non-traditional casting. Join members of the cast of The Invisible Hand as they share their profound insights on the challenges of developing a performing career, booking work, and how social equity initiatives in the theatre have had an impact on their casting opportunities in a dynamic range of roles.

http://www.clevelandplayhouse.com/calendar/2018/03/05/the-invisible-hand

