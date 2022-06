Irish Festival

JUN 10–12

Times: TBA

Spend the weekend at Falls River Square in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. This family friendly festival features two stages of music, the Irish Market Place with traditional Irish and American fare, Irish Mass on Sunday, and Traditional Irish dance! Admission is free and parking is free! Spend all three days enjoying the music, the food, and the marketplace. Enjoy a weekend of fun and music at the Riverfront Irish Festival!

STAGE SCHEDULE