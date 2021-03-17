Visit Gervasi Vineyard on St. Patrick’s Day to enjoy four savory Irish dishes with three beers and a seasonal stout. Gervasi Vineyard, the Villa Grande Ballroom,1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 6-7 p.m. $39. gervasivineyard.com
Irish I Had Another Beer: Pairing Event
to
Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721
