IRISH JAM SESSION - FIRST TUESDAY OF THE MONTH!

6:00 PM 9:00 PM

The Rialto Theatre

1000 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314

WWW.THERIALTOTHEATRE.COM

An old Irish session with a new home The Gordon Shaffer Irish Session started more than 25 years ago at The Ancient Order of Hibernians at 941 Kenmore Blvd. After years away we are returning to Kenmore at The Rialto Theatre. This "jam" session welcomes Irish musicians from all over northeast Ohio and beyond. Come to listen or come to play. Lots of fun tunes and great people. All skill levels welcome.

Showtime: 7:00pm

And don’t forget Paninoteca is open now in The Rialto Living Room serving paninis, soups, desserts, and drinks Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To place a to-go order, call 330-510-1486