Island Party at the Massillon Museum

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646

Join us for an in-person Island Party on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 6:00–10:00 p.m.!

All are welcome to attend this free, family-friendly, and accessible event as our way of extending thanks to the community for supporting its Museum. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and invite your friends. We'll welcome fan favorites Carlos Jones + to set the tone for what is always a magical evening in the heart of downtown. The band's reggae rhythms carry this annual party and guests are invited to dance or even limbo along! Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and food service begins at 6:00 p.m. The Museum's galleries will be closed during the event. Greatness Cafe will remain open until 9:00 p.m. during the Island Party. Food, beverages, and fun accessories can be purchased onsite.

Stay tuned for more information!

Info

massilon museum
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
3308334061
