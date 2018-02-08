Islands...the Oasis of the Kitchen Seminar

to Google Calendar - Islands...the Oasis of the Kitchen Seminar - 2018-02-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Islands...the Oasis of the Kitchen Seminar - 2018-02-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Islands...the Oasis of the Kitchen Seminar - 2018-02-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Islands...the Oasis of the Kitchen Seminar - 2018-02-08 18:00:00

Cabinet-S-Top 1977 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44256

Islands...the Oasis of the Kitchen! Thursday, February 8th at 6pm to learn if an island is for you, the new trends in kitchen islands and things to consider when installing an island. Held in Cabinet-S-Top's showroom, 1977 Medina Road, Medina. Call to save your seat by 2/5/18 - 330.239.3630. Seating is limited.

Info
Cabinet-S-Top 1977 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44256 View Map
Home & Garden, Talks & Readings
330-239-3630
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Islands...the Oasis of the Kitchen Seminar - 2018-02-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Islands...the Oasis of the Kitchen Seminar - 2018-02-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Islands...the Oasis of the Kitchen Seminar - 2018-02-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Islands...the Oasis of the Kitchen Seminar - 2018-02-08 18:00:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

February 5, 2018

Tuesday

February 6, 2018

Wednesday

February 7, 2018

Thursday

February 8, 2018

Friday

February 9, 2018

Saturday

February 10, 2018

Sunday

February 11, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail