Italian American Heritage Family Picnic

The Italian American Community of Akron, Summit County and Northeast Ohio is coming together to celebrate their traditions of faith, family and community. There will be a full mass, entertainment, food stands by local restaurants, games including Morra, Scopa and bocce, cooking classes and language classes. MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, Canton. Noon-5 p.m. For details, visit facebook.com/events/360695381127930/