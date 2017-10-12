Presented by the Kohl Family YMCA at University Park, this event will be the spookiest 5K in Akron as runners move through Akron’s historic Glendale Cemetery. Participants receive a signature plush pumpkin, swag bags, t-shirt and post-race refreshments. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 6 p.m. $25-$30. www.hermescleveland.com.
Jack-O-Lantern Jog 2017
Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Wednesday
