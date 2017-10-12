Jack-O-Lantern Jog 2017

Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Presented by the Kohl Family YMCA at University Park, this event will be the spookiest 5K in Akron as runners move through Akron’s historic Glendale Cemetery. Participants receive a signature plush pumpkin, swag bags, t-shirt and post-race refreshments. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 6 p.m. $25-$30. www.hermescleveland.com.

Kids & Family, Kohl Family YMCA, This & That
