Jack Schantz and friends “Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, and the Great American Songbook”

to Google Calendar - Jack Schantz and friends “Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, and the Great American Songbook” - 2019-09-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jack Schantz and friends “Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, and the Great American Songbook” - 2019-09-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jack Schantz and friends “Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, and the Great American Songbook” - 2019-09-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - Jack Schantz and friends “Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, and the Great American Songbook” - 2019-09-19 19:30:00

Akron Woman's City Club 732 W. Exchange St, Akron, Ohio 44302

Jack Schantz and friends will present a fun and informative exploration of some of the most enduring standards from the 1930’s to the 1950’s, an era that came to be known as the Great American Songbook. The melodic, harmonic, and structural sophistication of this music written for Broadway theater and Hollywood films marked the pinnacle of American popular song.

Jack Schantz was artistic director of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra from 1994 to 2009. Since 1999 he has served as Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Akron. In the 1980’s Jack performed national and international tours as jazz trumpet soloist with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, the Artie Shaw Orchestra, and the Woody Herman Thundering Herd.

Optional Club Dining at 6:15 (Grilled pork chops and triple chocolate brownies) reservations required. Call AWCC for details. 330-762-6162

Info

Akron Woman's City Club 732 W. Exchange St, Akron, Ohio 44302 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
3307626261
to Google Calendar - Jack Schantz and friends “Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, and the Great American Songbook” - 2019-09-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jack Schantz and friends “Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, and the Great American Songbook” - 2019-09-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jack Schantz and friends “Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, and the Great American Songbook” - 2019-09-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - Jack Schantz and friends “Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, and the Great American Songbook” - 2019-09-19 19:30:00

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

August 23, 2019

Saturday

August 24, 2019

Sunday

August 25, 2019

Monday

August 26, 2019

Tuesday

August 27, 2019

Wednesday

August 28, 2019

Thursday

August 29, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail