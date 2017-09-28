This performance kicks off a year-long celebration of the 40th anniversary of The University of Akron’s Jazz Studies Program, and the 15th anniversary of the Bittle Jazz Artist-in-Residence series, with the support of Frances Yates Bittle, Tuesday Musical’s FUZE series and UA’s Kulas Concert Series. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $25-$45. www.uakron.edu.
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSing Stark!
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-
-
Theater & DanceShakespeare in Love
-
-
Theater & DanceShakespeare in Love
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions3rd Thursday
-
-
Charity & FundraisersAmerican Red Cross: Power of the Purse
-
-
Theater & DanceT.ES.U. Open Walkthrough
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicRachel Brown & the Beatnik Playboys
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Doobie Brothers
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-
Saturday
-
Medina Farmers Market presented by PNC
-
Medina Public Square
-
Kids & FamilyFall Festival
-
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatRichard Marx at Rocksino
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs This & That5th Annual Grape Harvest Festival: Festa Gervasi
-
-
Dog Fest Walk'N Roll
-
Medina Public Square
-
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatOpen Studio: Paintball Painting
-
-
Kids & FamilyFall Festival
-
Monday
-
This & ThatFree the Falls: Bringing Down the Gorge Dam
-
-
Charity & FundraisersUrban Vision 25th Anniversary Celebration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-
Tuesday
-
Charity & FundraisersThe Love Akron Network's 6th Annual Awards Breakfast
-
Concerts & Live MusicX: 40th Anniversary Tour
-
This & ThatFree the Falls: Bringing Down the Gorge Dam
-