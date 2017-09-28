Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

This performance kicks off a year-long celebration of the 40th anniversary of The University of Akron’s Jazz Studies Program, and the 15th anniversary of the Bittle Jazz Artist-in-Residence series, with the support of Frances Yates Bittle, Tuesday Musical’s FUZE series and UA’s Kulas Concert Series. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $25-$45. www.uakron.edu.