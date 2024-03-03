Jazz Lunch Fundraiser and Mediterranean Buffet

Jazz Brunch Fundraiser and Mediterranean Buffet

Sunday, March 3, 202411:30 am to 2 pm

Cost: $55 per person

Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) invites you to enjoy a Jazz Lunch featuring vocalist Dane Vannatter and the Eric Everett Trio on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, from 11:30 am until 2 pm at Our Lady of the Cedars, 507 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333. Savor either a mimosa or Bloody Mary (included), then tuck into a hearty Mediterranean brunch that includes a fattoush salad bowl or tabbouleh salad, hummus and pita points, Lebanese green beans, Mediterranean rice pilaf, homemade roasted kibbe, chicken shawarma kabobs and beef kabobs. Stroll around and bid on auction items that benefit ORMACO’s outreach programs. Soak in the music and enjoy an array of desserts. Attendance is limited so book now to avoid disappointment. $55 per person. Book online at www.ormaco.org or call 419-853-6016.