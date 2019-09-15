JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Akron Grand Opening Event

A local US Army Veteran, who served his country in Iraq and Afghanistan, is now serving the community through a new business. Joe Pigg, owner of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Akron, is inviting the community to celebrate a grand opening on Sunday, September 15, from 1pm to 6pm, at VFW Post 4738. The post is located at 3733 Fish Creek Road in Stow.

The grand opening event will include food from Mission Barbeque and a gift basket raffle to benefit the VFW. In addition to friends, family and community members, the event will be attended by Mayor John Privonic, State Representative Casey Weinstein and members of city council.

Joe has opened the doors of his camo truck and is actively helping local residents and businesses in Stow, Akron, Kent, Cuyahoga Falls, Hudson and Green clean up their community, all with the environment in mind -- 60-80 percent of everything collected is donated, repurposed, or used in some way instead of being dumped in a landfill.