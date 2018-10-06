Jeff Foxworthy

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Comedian and actor Foxworthy, best known for his stand-up comedy, which gained popularity through his “You might be a redneck” one-liners, is set to bring big laughs to Northfield Park. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $69-$129. hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
