Jerry Douglas presents The Earls of Leicester

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

This Grammy and IBMA award-winning band includes dobro great Jerry Douglas; acclaimed writer, producer and solo artist Shawn Camp on lead vocals and guitar; renowned Nashville banjoist Charlie Cushman; second-generation fiddle phenom Johnny Warren; and Barry Bales, Douglas’ longtime bandmate in Alison Krauss and Union Station, on vocals and bass. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. www.thekentstage.com.

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
