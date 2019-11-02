This is the perfect ladies' night out! Purchase a $25 ticket to enjoy cocktails, desserts, a Dj and $1 jewelry!

5,000 pieces of new inventory will be brought out for this fun evening event! Grab some friends for a great night out supporting a worthwhile cause!

We are also excited to welcome local fashion/beauty influencers to The Jewelry Box Happy Hour!

These incredible women will be giving out their jewelry fashion advice! Click on each of the links to learn more about Dina and Leia'!

Dina - http://www.dinasdays.com/

Leia' - https://www.leialove.com/

Tickets are limited and will go fast, so purchase today!