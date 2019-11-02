The Jewelry Box Happy Hour

Akron/Fairlawn DoubleTree 3150 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44333

This is the perfect ladies' night out! Purchase a $25 ticket to enjoy cocktails, desserts, a Dj and $1 jewelry!

5,000 pieces of new inventory will be brought out for this fun evening event! Grab some friends for a great night out supporting a worthwhile cause!

We are also excited to welcome local fashion/beauty influencers to The Jewelry Box Happy Hour!

These incredible women will be giving out their jewelry fashion advice! Click on each of the links to learn more about Dina and Leia'!

Dina - http://www.dinasdays.com/

Leia' - https://www.leialove.com/

Tickets are limited and will go fast, so purchase today!

Info

Akron/Fairlawn DoubleTree 3150 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44333 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Food & Drink
