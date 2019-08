Want to shop "The Jewelry Box" before everyone else?

Attend our VIP event on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6-8PM. Enjoy wine/beer and hors d’oeuvres along with live music as you shop our fabulous fashion jewelry!

Bring your friends for a great evening out to benefit ACCESS Shelter for women and children.

Tickets go fast so make sure to get your tickets early this year!