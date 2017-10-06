Jewelry Trunk Show with Catherine Davies Paetz

Uncommon Art 178 1/2 N. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44236

Uncommon Art is delighted to host a trunk show for jewelry artist Catherine Davies Paetz!

Join us on Friday, October 6, from 5-8pm for an evening of exquisite jewelry, art, and refreshments.

Catherine loves to create wearable art that brings people joy. Her original silver jewelry designs explore playful line work and unique surface textures accented with enamel, gold, stones, or pearls.

This same evening is the Annual “In the Pink” art show to benefit The Gathering Place in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Hudson Fine Art and The Red Twig will be raffling off small paintings to benefit The Gathering Place. We will have an interactive project honoring anyone affected by cancer.

Uncommon Art 178 1/2 N. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44236
