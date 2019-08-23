Jilly’s Music Room presents Brave & Crazy

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Bring all your friends to this official Akron Pride Festival kickoff concert. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
