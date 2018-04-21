Jilly’s presents Robert T “The Real Soul Pleaser” & Papa’s New Bag

Google Calendar - Jilly’s presents Robert T “The Real Soul Pleaser” & Papa’s New Bag - 2018-04-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s presents Robert T “The Real Soul Pleaser” & Papa’s New Bag - 2018-04-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s presents Robert T “The Real Soul Pleaser” & Papa’s New Bag - 2018-04-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s presents Robert T “The Real Soul Pleaser” & Papa’s New Bag - 2018-04-21 20:00:00

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Come to Jilly’s for a tribute to the godfather of soul, James Brown, performed by Robert T “The Real Soul Pleaser” and his band, Papa’s New Bag. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Info
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
Google Calendar - Jilly’s presents Robert T “The Real Soul Pleaser” & Papa’s New Bag - 2018-04-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s presents Robert T “The Real Soul Pleaser” & Papa’s New Bag - 2018-04-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s presents Robert T “The Real Soul Pleaser” & Papa’s New Bag - 2018-04-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s presents Robert T “The Real Soul Pleaser” & Papa’s New Bag - 2018-04-21 20:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 18, 2018

Thursday

April 19, 2018

Friday

April 20, 2018

Saturday

April 21, 2018

Sunday

April 22, 2018

Monday

April 23, 2018

Tuesday

April 24, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail