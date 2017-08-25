This band’s mixture of blues, rock and soul brings the crowd to their feet until it’s time to go home. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. www.jillysmusicroom.com.
Jilly’s presents The Juke Hounds
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
