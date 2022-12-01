JIM BALLARD & NATE VAILL - 12/01/2022

Thursday, December 1, 2022

5:00 PM 7:00 PM

The Rialto Theatre

1000 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314

WWW.THERIALTOTHEATRE.COM

Join us in The Rialto Living Room every First Thursday of the month for Jim Ballard w/ Special Guests. Nate Vaill will be joining Jim for our first Thursday on December 1st!

And don’t forget Paninoteca is open now in The Rialto Living Room serving paninis, soups, desserts, and drinks Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To place a to-go order, call 330-510-1486