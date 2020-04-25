Jim Ballard and The Strangs return to The Rialto in the BLVD

to Google Calendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs return to The Rialto in the BLVD - 2020-04-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs return to The Rialto in the BLVD - 2020-04-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs return to The Rialto in the BLVD - 2020-04-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs return to The Rialto in the BLVD - 2020-04-25 20:00:00

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Jim Ballard and The Strangs make a return visit to The Rialto Theatre on Kenmore's BLVD strip where they'll play songs from Ballard's dozen plus albums including from the recent Good Bones. Opening the evening will be special guest Yankee Bravo who's third release is due out this spring.

Info

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
330-745-1001
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs return to The Rialto in the BLVD - 2020-04-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs return to The Rialto in the BLVD - 2020-04-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs return to The Rialto in the BLVD - 2020-04-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jim Ballard and The Strangs return to The Rialto in the BLVD - 2020-04-25 20:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

February 18, 2020

Wednesday

February 19, 2020

Thursday

February 20, 2020

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Monday

February 24, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button