Jimmy Fortune in Concert

Jimmy Fortune, best known as the tenor singer for the legendary Statler Brothers Quartet, began singing with the Statler Brothers in the early 1980s. He carved his own place as a Statler and wrote songs such as, "Elizabeth", "Too Much on My Heart", "Forever", and "More Than a Name on a Wall', Jimmy Fortune is a recognizable voice. Jimmy has recorded a new solo project featuring some of the most well-known and favorite classic-country songs. Join him at the Ohio Star Theater on August 10, 2019.