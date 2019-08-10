Jimmy Fortune, best known as the tenor singer for the legendary Statler Brothers Quartet, began singing with the Statler Brothers in the early 1980s. He carved his own place as a Statler and wrote songs such as, "Elizabeth", "Too Much on My Heart", "Forever", and "More Than a Name on a Wall', Jimmy Fortune is a recognizable voice. Jimmy has recorded a new solo project featuring some of the most well-known and favorite classic-country songs. Join him at the Ohio Star Theater on August 10, 2019.
Jimmy Fortune in Concert
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
Friday
-
Theater & DanceThrough His I
-
-
Events in The 330 Hudson EventsHudson Sidewalk Sale
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatThe 2019 8x10 TheatreFest
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatFirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatAfrican American Festival
-
-
Charity & FundraisersWigs for Kids Day 2019, Cleveland 5K + 1 Mile
-
-
Charity & FundraisersOperation Impact
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That720 Street Market and Music Fair
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Outdoor ActivitiesHale Farm & Village Car Meet
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family This & ThatHale Farm & Village Car Meet
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyFrom the Ground Up!
-
-
Theater & DanceThrough His I
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAdventures in Art Materials: Exploring Clay to Splatter & Beyond
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-
Wednesday
-
Kids & FamilySPIDEY!
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkThe Kidney Foundation of Ohio Summer Soirée
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkBent Trivia!
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: