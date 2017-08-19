The Joey Softball Tournament with Mercy's Door Pet Rescue

James Day Park (Nike Site Park) 11828 W. Pleasant Valley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44130

Come out to watch The Joey Softball Tournament on a beautiful summer weekend! Mercy's Door Pet Rescue Inc. is honored to be a part of this annual charity softball tournament, hosted by Cliff J. Majni and GSL Softball Ohio. We will be accepting donations of supplies at this event (see list on flyer) and raffling off a certified Pete Rose autographed bat. All proceeds will benefit our wonderful rescue dogs! The tournament will be held from morning to evening on Saturday, August 19th and Sunday, August 20th at the James Day Park (Nike Site Park) (11828 W. Pleasant Valley Rd. Parma, Ohio 44130). We look forward to meeting you!

Mercy's Door Pet Rescue is a non-profit pet rescue organization in Northeast Ohio. For more information, please check our website at www.mercysdoorpetrescue.org. On the website, you can read about our adoptable dogs, view more photos, and fill out an adoption application. You can also find us on Facebook (Mercy's Door Pet Rescue Inc.) and Instagram (@mercysdoorpetrescue). Thank you for supporting our mission!

