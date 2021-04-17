Five downtown Akron congregations, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, First Congregational Church of Akron, First United Methodist Church of Akron, Open Door Church and Wesley Temple AME Zion Church, are working together to provide items like toothbrushes, bus passes, health kits and more to community members in need. A musical concert is hosted by Arts @ Holy Trinity May 1. Donations are being accepted at various locations April 17, and distribution is on May 15. artsholytrinity.org
Joining Hands, Joining Voices
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304
