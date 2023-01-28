Journey through the Chakras Workshop

This is the workshop of all workshops. In this 5 hour workshop we will take a deep dive into the 7 main Chakras and you will learn how to heal through opening these energy centers. Lisa is a Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT-200) and Reiki Master who combines her skills as a clinical social worker (LSW) to teach participants how to “open” and align your Chakra system in a therapeutic manner.

What are Chakras? Chakra (cakra in Sanskrit) means “wheel” and refers to energy points in your body. Each Chakra corresponds to nerves, major organs, and areas of our energetic body that affect our emotional and physical well-being. When these energy centers are blocked you can experience mental, physical and spiritual distress. In this course we will explore each of these seven main Chakras including their corresponding number, name, color, specific area of the spine from the sacrum to the crown of the head, and health focus. As we know from emerging research and publications like The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel Van der Kolk we store our emotions and feelings in our bodies. This can cause major blockages in our energy centers prohibiting us from achieving and fulfilling the needs of our authentic selves.

Chakras influence and direct our present and future mindset, behavior, emotional health, and actions. The life force in each Chakra can be processed, transmuted and released so that we consciously manifest what we want to call in, rather than experience more of the same dysfunction. Therapeutically healing your Chakras is an intentional practice of connecting with our stored energy and becoming embodied. The subtle energies of the Chakra inform us, and influences our actions and behaviors, determining our health, career opportunities, relationships, and more.

About the organization: Carve Your Own Path is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit. Proceeds from our community education events and wellness workshops such as this one, go toward supporting our mission to reduce stigma related to mental health and provide holistic treatment. We thank you for your support of our mission and vision.