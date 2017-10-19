Joyful Tastes of Life

St George Family Center 3204 Ridgewood Road, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44333

This fun, casual evening features the best seasonal foods from local restaurants, craft beer from local breweries, and wines from local wineries and distributors. All proceeds go toward end-of-life hospice care and supportive services at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Visiting Nurse Service.

The evening includes a silent auction, exciting raffle and live music by Patrick Munford. Sue Wilson, Vice President of Operations for Rubber City Radio Group and WQMX Program Director, and Tim Daugherty, WONE Program Director, will be emcees for the evening.

Raffle tickets are on sale now for a $1,700 vacation package to New York City for two, which includes roundtrip airfare for two, three nights at a 4-star Manhattan hotel and more. The second place raffle prize is $500 cash and third place is an Apple® iPad. Only 1,500 raffle tickets will be sold.

Event tickets are $60 each and raffle tickets are $10 per ticket or 6 for $50. All tickets are available online at akrongeneral.org/joy or by calling the Akron General Foundation, 330.344.6888.

