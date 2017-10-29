Junior Legaue of Akron Early Bird Bustle 5K & Family Fall Festival

The 4th Annual Early Bird Bustle 5K & Family Fall Festival will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 9 am, starting at St. Vincent – St. Mary High School in Akron, OH continuing on a scenic route of the valley park system and industrial Akron. A Kidz Fun Run will be held at 10 am that includes 2 laps around the St. Vincent St. Mary football field. This year will include a Family Fall Festival from 9 am-12 noon for $5, which includes face-painting, pumpkin decorating, apple-bobbing, corn-hole and more! We encourage runners or family/friends to wear your Halloween costumes! Tickets can be purchased the day of the race.

All 5k and Kidz Fun Run participants will receive a t-shirt. All registrants through Wednesday, October 11, 2017 will receive a T-Shirt. Those registering after this date will have shirt sizes filled on a first-come-first-served basis through the online registration process.Runners will receive an additional Fall Festival ticket at no charge. The course is stroller-friendly.

Your support for this uplifting community event will enable the Junior League of Akron to make a positive impact in our community through outreach efforts such as Kids in the Kitchen and Blessings in a Backpack events. The Junior League of Akron is a non – profit (501) (c) (3) community – based organization. We are committed to being a catalyst for change and meeting unmet needs in the community.

Schedule of Events:

7:15 – 8:45 AM – Packet Pick Up/Registration

9:00 AM – 5K Race Starts

10:00 AM – Kids Fun Run

9:00 AM – 12 PM – Fall Festival