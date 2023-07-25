Kayaking 101
to
Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Short description: For Teens and Adults. Moneen McBride of Burning River Adventures will give an intro to this aquatic activity that will show you how to get started, stay safe, and have fun.
Description: For more about the sport of kayaking: "Paddle Your Own Kayak: An Illustrated Guide to the Art of Kayaking" by Gary and Joanie McGuffin
For more about our presenter: Burning River Adventures
Info
Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Sports