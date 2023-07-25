Kayaking 101

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Short description: For Teens and Adults. Moneen McBride of Burning River Adventures will give an intro to this aquatic activity that will show you how to get started, stay safe, and have fun.

Description: For more about the sport of kayaking: "Paddle Your Own Kayak: An Illustrated Guide to the Art of Kayaking" by Gary and Joanie McGuffin

For more about our presenter: Burning River Adventures

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Sports
330.896.9074
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Kayaking 101 - 2023-07-25 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kayaking 101 - 2023-07-25 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kayaking 101 - 2023-07-25 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kayaking 101 - 2023-07-25 18:30:00 ical