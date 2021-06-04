Head to Kenmore Boulevard in between 13th and 16th streets to listen to live music from artists like Jim Ballard & the Strangs and Madeline Flinn, eat at food trucks, watch "School of Rock" outside and more. Kenmore Boulevard Historic District. 6-9 p.m. Free. betterkenmore.org
Kenmore First Friday
to
Kenmore Boulevard Historic District Kenmore Boulevard between 13th Street and 16th Street, Kenmore, Ohio
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Friday
-
Events in The 330Kenmore First Friday
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & DanceCleveland Ballet at Stan Hywet: "Alice"
-
-
Events in The 330Akron RubberDucks vs. Erie SeaWolves
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & DanceCleveland Ballet at Stan Hywet: "Alice"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Our second socially distanced season
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyFamily Day: 10,000 Things Art Party
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs This & ThatBath Art Festival
-
-
Events in The 330Akron RubberDucks vs. Erie SeaWolves
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyPlanetarium Shows
-