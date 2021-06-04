Kenmore First Friday

Kenmore Boulevard Historic District Kenmore Boulevard between 13th Street and 16th Street, Kenmore, Ohio

Head to Kenmore Boulevard in between 13th and 16th streets to listen to live music from artists like Jim Ballard & the Strangs and Madeline Flinn, eat at food trucks, watch "School of Rock" outside and more. Kenmore Boulevard Historic District. 6-9 p.m. Free. betterkenmore.org

