KENMORE WINTER BREAK! MUSIC FESTIVAL - 12/02/2022 & 12/03/2022

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Friday, December 2, 2022 and Saturday, December 3, 2022

5:00 PM 10:30 PM

The Rialto Theatre

1000 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314

Friday Lineup:

6:00 PM Raja Belle Freeman (Poet)

6:50 PM LILEAE

7:40 PM Run Thomas Run (Jeff & Thomas)

8:30 PM Nervous Future

9:20 PM Ray Flanagan

10:00 PM Detention

Saturday Lineup:

6:00 PM Danielle Nicole Nikki Dixon (Poet)

6:50 PM Glenn Lazear

7:40 PM Katy Robinson

8:30 PM Floco Torres (Ft. Dave Rich)

9:20 PM Rolling Boxcar International

10:00 PM Big Pop

Sponsors: SIT Strings, EarthQuaker Devices, The Guitar Department, Lay’s Guitar Shop, Dave Burdge Recording

$15 single day, $25 weekend pass, $20 at the door.

Doors: 5:00pm / Showtime: 6:00pm

And don’t forget Paninoteca is open now in The Rialto Living Room serving paninis, soups, desserts, and drinks Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To place a to-go order, call 330-510-1486

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314
