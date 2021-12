Kenmore Winter Break Music Festival

Experience an evening of intimate live music performances in the new Rialto Living Room, a space with food and drinks located in the front of the Rialto Theatre. The festival is set to feature 12 artists over two nights. Artists include Jim Ballard, Detention, JD Eicher, Brian Lisik, Chrissy Strong, Jeff Klemm and many more. The Rialto Theatre, 1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. 6 p.m.-midnight. $15-$25. therialtotheatre.com