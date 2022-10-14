Kent Ghost Walk: Ghosts In The Garden

The 15th Annual Kent Ghost Walk will be hosting a special event

October 14 & 15 at the historic

Wolcott Lilac Gardens!!

Ghost stories, folklore and a trip into the house to hear more stories in the library!!

Part of your ticket cost will be a donation to the gardens 😊

*** PARKING INFO***

Parking at the Christ Episopal Chuch – 118 South Mantua Str.

Please park in the back of the lot.

Event entrance is through the garden gate at the back of the lot.

***Things to know***

1) Walks happen – Rain or Moonshine.

2) Dress for the weather.

3) Wear walking shoes – part of the tour is in the garden area.

4) Arrive 15 minutes prior to the ticketed tour time.