Kent Ghost Walk: Ghosts In The Garden

The 15th Annual Kent Ghost Walk will be hosting a special event
October 14 & 15 at the historic
Wolcott Lilac Gardens!!
Ghost stories, folklore and a trip into the house to hear more stories in the library!!
Part of your ticket cost will be a donation to the gardens 😊
*** PARKING INFO***
Parking at the Christ Episopal Chuch – 118 South Mantua Str.
Please park in the back of the lot.
Event entrance is through the garden gate at the back of the lot.
***Things to know***
1) Walks happen – Rain or Moonshine.
2) Dress for the weather.
3) Wear walking shoes – part of the tour is in the garden area.
4) Arrive 15 minutes prior to the ticketed tour time.