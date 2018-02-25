Kent Keyboard Series: Donna Lee

Ludwig Recital Hall, Center of Performing Arts at Kent State University 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent, Ohio 44242

“Elegant” and “refined,” pianist Donna Lee, Kent State faculty member and Steinway Artist, performs on the fourth concert of the Kent Keyboard Series on Sun., Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. Enjoy works by Beethoven, Debussy and Rzewski in Ludwig Recital Hall. There is a fee for this event. Free parking. Ludwig Recital Hall, Center for the Performing Arts, is at 1325 Theatre Drive in Kent.

Repertoire:

Beethoven: Sonata in F minor, Op. 10, No. 2,

Debussy: “Estampes”

Rzewski: “North American Ballads.”

$15 adults

$13 seniors and Kent State University faculty and staff

$10 groups of 10 or more patrons

$8 non-Kent State students and Kent State students ineligible for the Fee for Free

FREE full-time Kent State undergraduate students and those under 18

www.kent.edu/music/buy-tickets | 330-672-2787 (ARTS)

If you are unable to join us in person, enjoy the free webcast at www.kent.edu/music/live-streaming.

