Kent Keyboard Series: Donna Lee

“Elegant” and “refined,” pianist Donna Lee, Kent State faculty member and Steinway Artist, performs on the fourth concert of the Kent Keyboard Series on Sun., Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. Enjoy works by Beethoven, Debussy and Rzewski in Ludwig Recital Hall. There is a fee for this event. Free parking. Ludwig Recital Hall, Center for the Performing Arts, is at 1325 Theatre Drive in Kent.

Repertoire:

Beethoven: Sonata in F minor, Op. 10, No. 2,

Debussy: “Estampes”

Rzewski: “North American Ballads.”

$15 adults

$13 seniors and Kent State University faculty and staff

$10 groups of 10 or more patrons

$8 non-Kent State students and Kent State students ineligible for the Fee for Free

FREE full-time Kent State undergraduate students and those under 18

www.kent.edu/music/buy-tickets | 330-672-2787 (ARTS)

If you are unable to join us in person, enjoy the free webcast at www.kent.edu/music/live-streaming.