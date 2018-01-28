Kent Keyboard Series: Read Gainsford

Ludwig Recital Hall, Center of Performing Arts at Kent State University 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent, Ohio 44242

Possessing “finger-numbing virtuosity and delicately chiseled precision,” pianist Read Gainsford makes his debut on the Kent Keyboard Series on Sun., Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. Gainsford, currently on faculty at Florida State University, has performed widely in the USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa as solo recitalist, concerto soloist and chamber musician. He has made successful solo debuts at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall and London’s Wigmore Hall, among others. Known for his insightful introductions from the stage, Gainsford has collaborated with oceanographers, art historians and living artists to bring a fresh new dimension to his performances. Free parking.

Program:

Claude Debussy: “Douze Études”

Franz Liszt: Bénédiction de Dieu dans la solitude

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata Op. 109 in E Major

$15 adults

$13 seniors and Kent State University faculty and staff

$10 groups of 10 or more patrons

$8 non-Kent State students and Kent State students ineligible for the Fee for Free

FREE full-time Kent State undergraduate students and those under 18

www.kent.edu/music/buy-tickets | 330-672-2787 (ARTS)

If you are unable to join us in person, enjoy the free webcast at www.kent.edu/music/live-streaming.

Info
Concerts & Live Music
