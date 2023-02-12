Kent Keyboard Series

Ludwig Recital Hall, Center of Performing Arts at Kent State University 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent, Ohio 44242

Check out the fourth concert in this series with a performance by faculty artist Kent McWilliams that celebrates Black musical traditions. Kent Center for the Performing Arts, 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent. 5-7 p.m. kent.edu/music

