Check out the fourth concert in this series with a performance by faculty artist Kent McWilliams that celebrates Black musical traditions. Kent Center for the Performing Arts, 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent. 5-7 p.m. kent.edu/music
Kent Keyboard Series
Ludwig Recital Hall, Center of Performing Arts at Kent State University 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent, Ohio 44242
Ludwig Recital Hall, Center of Performing Arts at Kent State University 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent, Ohio 44242
Concerts & Live Music
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Winter Exhibition
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Health & WellnessZentangle Detangle
-
Sunday
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: