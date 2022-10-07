Show your pride during a bar crawl, a glow run, speaker panels, live performances and more. Downtown Kent. Friday 5 p.m.-1 a.m. & Saturday 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. mainstreetkent.org
Kent Rainbow Weekend
to
Main Street Kent, Downtown Kent Kent, Ohio
Main Street Kent, Downtown Kent Kent, Ohio
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330Angry Cow Poetry in the Rialto Living Room
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionspARTy for a Purpose
-
Friday
-
Health & WellnessSummit Senior Expo 2022
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: