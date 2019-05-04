Kent State Presidential Speaker Series: Bob Woodward Speaks

Woodard has reported on nine U.S. presidencies, won nearly every American journalism award including two Pulitzers and authored or co-authored 19 best-selling books — 13 of which have been No. 1, more than any contemporary nonfiction writer. His presentation coincides with the annual commemoration events marking May 4, 1970. Memorial Athletics and Convocation Center, 1025 Risman Drive, Kent. 7 p.m. Free. For tickets, visit kent.edu/president/speakerseries.