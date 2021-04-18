Join the Glauser School of Music at Kent State University for our spring 2021 virtual concert series! Featuring outstanding performances from our students and faculty. All broadcasts are free to watch. Complete information available at www.kent.edu/music/upcoming-concerts.
Kent State University Keyboard Concert Series
to
Hugh A. Glauser School of Music 1325 Theatre Drive , Akron, Ohio 44240
Hugh A. Glauser School of Music 1325 Theatre Drive , Akron, Ohio 44240
Concerts & Live Music
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions"Divergent Deliveries"
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions"Divergent Deliveries"
-