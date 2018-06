Through 2/3 Kent State University Museum: “For the Birds” Exhibition

This year has been declared the Year of the Bird as it marks the centennial of the passing of the Migratory Bird Act in the United States. The exhibition displays fashion and decorative pieces of art inspired by birds and explores the various levels of meaning that birds convey. The Kent State University Museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. $3-$5. For hours, visit kent.edu/museum.