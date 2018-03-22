Kent Wind Ensemble

Free and open to the public. Free parking.
If you are unable to join us in person, enjoy the free webcast at www.kent.edu/music/live-streaming.
Ludwig Recital Hall, Center of Performing Arts at Kent State University 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent, Ohio 44242
