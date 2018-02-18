Kent Wind Ensemble

University Auditorium, Cartwright Hall 650 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio

Before embarking on a brief of tour Michigan and a featured performance at the Collegiate Band Directors National Conference, the Kent Wind Ensemble will perform a home concert entitled “Hecho en México: Made in Mexico.” Enjoy this concert in Cartwright Hall on Sun., Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. featuring the music of latino composers with a focus on Mexico. Free and open to the public. Free parking.

Repertoire:

SilvestreRevueltas/Kleiber/Serebrier, "Mexican Dance"

Gabriela Ortiz, "Ríos - I. Papaloapan"

Heitor Villa-Lobos, "Concerto Grosso for Woodwind Quartet and Wind Orchestra"

featuring the KSU Faculty Woodwind Quintet

Carlos Chávez/Erickson, "Sinfonía Índia"

Arturo Márquez/Nickel, "Conga del Fuego Nuevo"

If you are unable to join us in person, enjoy the free webcast at www.kent.edu/music/live-streaming.

