Kick Off Holiday Weekend With Blu Monsoon

The Burntwood Tavern 2291 Riverfront Parkway, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

Blu Monsoon gets the Labor Day weekend started at the Burntwood Tavern in Cuyahoga Falls. Join us for the great Burntwood food and drink while you enjoy fresh original music, standards and cool pop covers.

The Burntwood Tavern 2291 Riverfront Parkway, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
