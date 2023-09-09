A Kid Again Movie Under the Stars Adventure

Join us as we take over Canal Park for a Movie Under the Stars Adventure presented by GPD Group & GPD Group Employee Foundation and benefiting A Kid Again!

The Evening Will Include:

- A special showing of The Sandlot on the largest scoreboard in all of Double-A baseball!

- Concession stands will be open for individual purchases

- Games, family activities, special guests & team mascots

- The first 1,000 people to arrive will receive an A Kid Again mood cup

TICKETS:

- Adults: $10

- Kids (4-18)- $5

- Kids (3 & Under)- Free

100% of the ticket sales & 10% of concession sales from the evening will come directly back to A Kid Again so we can continue to provide hope, happiness, and healing to families raising children with life-threatening conditions!

To purchase your tickets visit www.akidagain.org/underthestars