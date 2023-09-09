A Kid Again Movie Under the Stars Adventure
to
Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Join us as we take over Canal Park for a Movie Under the Stars Adventure presented by GPD Group & GPD Group Employee Foundation and benefiting A Kid Again!
The Evening Will Include:
- A special showing of The Sandlot on the largest scoreboard in all of Double-A baseball!
- Concession stands will be open for individual purchases
- Games, family activities, special guests & team mascots
- The first 1,000 people to arrive will receive an A Kid Again mood cup
TICKETS:
- Adults: $10
- Kids (4-18)- $5
- Kids (3 & Under)- Free
100% of the ticket sales & 10% of concession sales from the evening will come directly back to A Kid Again so we can continue to provide hope, happiness, and healing to families raising children with life-threatening conditions!
To purchase your tickets visit www.akidagain.org/underthestars