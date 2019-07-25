The Christmas in July themed event will be held on Thursday, July 25 from 6:00-10:00pm at Music Box Supper Club. The fundraiser will feature dinner, drinks, live entertainment from The PopTarts, Holiday-themed activities, raffles, silent auction, and beautiful views of Cleveland.
The Kidney Foundation of Ohio Summer Soirée
Music Box Supper Club 1148 Main Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44113
