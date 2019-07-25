The Kidney Foundation of Ohio Summer Soirée

Music Box Supper Club 1148 Main Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44113

The Christmas in July themed event will be held on Thursday, July 25 from 6:00-10:00pm at Music Box Supper Club. The fundraiser will feature dinner, drinks, live entertainment from The PopTarts, Holiday-themed activities, raffles, silent auction, and beautiful views of Cleveland.

Music Box Supper Club 1148 Main Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44113
