Kids’ Fishing

Children ages 15 and younger will learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line at Little Turtle Pond. A few rods and reels will be available for use. Bait is provided. Adults must supervise their children but are not permitted to fish. Firestone Metro Park, Little Turtle Pond, 2400 Harrington Road, Akron. 6-8 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org