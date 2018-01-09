Kinderealm: Animal Tails

Children ages 3 to 6 and their families explore a variety of animal tails. Includes a hike and craft. Make arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. Registration is required. Free. For a list of times and locations, visit summitmetroparks.org
