Koresh Dance Company was founded in 1991 by Israeli-born choreographer and artistic director Ronen (Roni) Koresh. The Philadelphia based company is known for its engaging performances and superb dancers. The company performs critically acclaimed works and has been hailed internationally, touring to destinations including Spain, Turkey, Israel, South Korea, Mexico, and Guatemala. Over the years, Roni Koresh has developed a vast repertoire of work that ranges from explosive and passionate to intimate and restrained. The company also presents works by guest choreographers including Ohad Naharin, Robert Battle, Donald Byrd, Itzik Galili, and Paul Selwyn Norton among others. The driving energy and innovative movement of Koresh Dance Company will awe audience this fall as their technically gifted dancers exude the essence of Israeli inspired contemporary dance at its finest. Presented by DANCECleveland.
Koresh Dance Company
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Theater & Dance
