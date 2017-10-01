Koresh Dance Company

to Google Calendar - Koresh Dance Company - 2017-10-01 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Koresh Dance Company - 2017-10-01 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Koresh Dance Company - 2017-10-01 15:00:00 iCalendar - Koresh Dance Company - 2017-10-01 15:00:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Koresh Dance Company was founded in 1991 by Israeli-born choreographer and artistic director Ronen (Roni) Koresh. The Philadelphia based company is known for its engaging performances and superb dancers. The company performs critically acclaimed works and has been hailed internationally, touring to destinations including Spain, Turkey, Israel, South Korea, Mexico, and Guatemala. Over the years, Roni Koresh has developed a vast repertoire of work that ranges from explosive and passionate to intimate and restrained. The company also presents works by guest choreographers including Ohad Naharin, Robert Battle, Donald Byrd, Itzik Galili, and Paul Selwyn Norton among others. The driving energy and innovative movement of Koresh Dance Company will awe audience this fall as their technically gifted dancers exude the essence of Israeli inspired contemporary dance at its finest. Presented by DANCECleveland.

Info
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Theater & Dance
330-972-7570
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Koresh Dance Company - 2017-10-01 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Koresh Dance Company - 2017-10-01 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Koresh Dance Company - 2017-10-01 15:00:00 iCalendar - Koresh Dance Company - 2017-10-01 15:00:00

connect

                                                    

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

  • -

    The alley behind Main Street Cafe , 17 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Monday

September 4, 2017

Tuesday

September 5, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search