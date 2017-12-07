Labyrinth of the Solstice

Walk the sacred path celebrating the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, with an interfaith tradition representing the journeys we take every day. Enjoy drumming by Rebekah Roling Benner and Mark Phillips as you meditate or pray by candlelight. For those who have difficulty walking, a hand labyrinth is available. First Congregational Church of Akron, 292 E. Market St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Free. akronfcc.org