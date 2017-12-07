Walk the sacred path celebrating the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, with an interfaith tradition representing the journeys we take every day. Enjoy drumming by Rebekah Roling Benner and Mark Phillips as you meditate or pray by candlelight. For those who have difficulty walking, a hand labyrinth is available. First Congregational Church of Akron, 292 E. Market St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Free. akronfcc.org
Labyrinth of the Solstice
First Congregational Church of Akron 292 E. Market St., , Akron, Ohio
Monday
