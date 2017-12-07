Labyrinth of the Solstice

Google Calendar - Labyrinth of the Solstice - 2017-12-07 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Labyrinth of the Solstice - 2017-12-07 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Labyrinth of the Solstice - 2017-12-07 18:30:00 iCalendar - Labyrinth of the Solstice - 2017-12-07 18:30:00

First Congregational Church of Akron 292 E. Market St., , Akron, Ohio

Walk the sacred path celebrating the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, with an interfaith tradition representing the journeys we take every day. Enjoy drumming by Rebekah Roling Benner and Mark Phillips as you meditate or pray by candlelight. For those who have difficulty walking, a hand labyrinth is available. First Congregational Church of Akron, 292 E. Market St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Free. akronfcc.org

Info
First Congregational Church of Akron 292 E. Market St., , Akron, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Labyrinth of the Solstice, This & That
Google Calendar - Labyrinth of the Solstice - 2017-12-07 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Labyrinth of the Solstice - 2017-12-07 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Labyrinth of the Solstice - 2017-12-07 18:30:00 iCalendar - Labyrinth of the Solstice - 2017-12-07 18:30:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail